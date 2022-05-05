DALLAS (KDAF) — One Dallas nonprofit says it’s dedicated to wellness through bike riding. It’s called Bike Friendly South Dallas and it all started back in 2016.

Officials say they help the community with mobility and mentoring through bicycle riding. They give free maintenance, safety skills training and education.

The nonprofit also donates bikes and provides free repairs to children and adults of all ages who need help with transportation.

Bike Friendly of South Dallas officials hold pop-up events every first and third Saturday where they assist the community with fixing bikes, giving safety lessons and providing safety gear.

If you would like to donate or find one of their events you can visit their website at bikefriendlysouthdallas.org or check out their social media @bikefriendlysouthdallas on Instagram.

They always have fundraising events going on such as rides for a cause featuring bike tours and family-friendly bike rides throughout the city. They even have some cool merch on their website that you can order.