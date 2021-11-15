Dallas Mavericks updates COVID-19 protocol, loosens some restrictions

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks have updated their COVID-19 protocols moving forward.

According to a press release sent to our station from representatives with the Dallas Mavericks, the COVID-19 protocols are as follows:

“Face masks are required for all employees and guests over the age of 2. The mandated COVID-19 protocol to submit proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry still applies for fans seated within 15 feet of the court.” The Dallas Mavericks Corporate Communications Department said in a press release.

Officials also said they will continue to monitor local COVID trends and make adjustments to the policies, as warranted, with guidance from the CDC, NBA and local officials.

As for people who have not received their vaccine yet, vaccines will be administers at Dallas Mavericks games.

“Beginning three hours prior to tipoff until halftime, MD Labs will administer either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for those seeking first, second or booster shots. Children, ages 5 to 11 years old, are also welcome as pediatric vaccination doses are now available. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games. Vaccine recipients should plan to be observed for 15 minutes after the administration of their vaccine. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms.” The Dallas Mavericks Corporate Communications Department said in a press release.

Please visit mavs.com/21healthsafety for up-to-date Mavs COVID-19 protocols.

Cynt Marshall, CEO of Dallas Mavericks, joined our show to talk more about these protocols.