Dallas Mavericks reveal Pegasus-inspired uniforms, joining 4 other new designs for 2020-21

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks announced Tuesday the unveiling of the news Legacy Is Everything uniform to be worn throughout the 2020-21 regular season.

The new jersey is a nod to the irconic Dallas-icon, the Pegasus.

This season, the Dallas Mavericks are invoking the power of the Pegasus, cast in brilliant shades of silver and gold, a nod to the 2011 Championship.

This 2020-21 City Edition jersey joins the Dallas Mavericks chassis as the 5th jersey for the upcoming season:

The Icon Jersey: The Icon Jersey is in the Team’s iconic color. For the Dallas Mavericks, this represents the Mavs Blue Jersey with navy color blocks, with white and grey piping.

The Association Jersey: Each NBA Team has a white jersey to recognize the commonality across the entire association. The Mavs’ Association jersey includes Mavs blue piping.

The Statement Jersey: The Statement jersey represents the team’s alter-ego in an alternate color. The Mavs’ alternate color is navy blue. This year’s Statement Edition jersey, now upgraded to the Jordan Brand across all teams, represents the elegance and structure of a three-piece suit and bespoke tailoring, Mavs players’ persona and sense of fashion off the court.

The Hardwood Classic Jersey: The HW Classic jersey only becomes available every 5 years in an anniversary year and is the original on court jersey of the team. This year’s hardwood classic jersey will be the first edition partnering with NIKE and includes updates such as fabrication and fit, but style remains the same. The Mavs’ green is a fan favorite and is the most requested jersey among MFFLs.

Dallas Mavericks

The 2020-21 NIKE Legacy Is Everything City Edition Jerseys will be available for pre-order at dallasmavs.shop on November 24.