DALLAS (KDAF) — “An integral part of our @dallasmavs 2011 championship a great teammate and friend. Congratulations @jjbareapr on a remarkable career!”

Those are the words of Dallas Mavericks’ current head coach and former player Jason Kidd on his former teammate and now retired professional basketball player JJ Barea. Barea went from being undrafted to an NBA Champion with the Mavs.

The organization Barea called home for so many years said, “Undrafted. NBA Champion. Congratulations on an amazing career, @jjbareapr. We could not be more proud.”

Dallas Mavericks – JJ Barea

Barea, who is Puerto Rican, played in the NBA for 14 years and averaged 9 points, 2 rounds and 4 assists per game as a phenomenal role player for the two organizations he played for. From 2007-11 he played for the Mavs and after a winning a championship in 2011, went over to the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2012-14 before returning home to Dallas ending his NBA career in 2020.