DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are hosting a Black History Month art contest, to honor the legacy and contributions of Black leaders from history.

The contest begins on Jan. 17 (MLK Day) through Feb. 21 and is for students from grades 8-12. The team says, “To honor Black History and inspire future change makers, the Dallas Mavericks are encouraging students 8th-12th grade to create and submit a visual medium that interprets the beliefs of past and present black leaders and how they inspired others to unite and join hands for justice.”

What you need to know

Those who wish to enter need to create an art medium that interprets the beliefs of the past and present Black leaders and how they inspired others to unite and join hands for justice.

Complete the submission form and upload a photo of your artwork.

You need to be a Dallas Forth-Worth student in grades 8-12 who are attending a school within 75 miles of American Airlines Center; must submit artwork between Jan. 17-Feb. 21 here; winners will be selected and notified by Feb. 23.

One grand prize winner will receive round trip airfares from American Airlines and two-night accommodations from Hotels.com to visit a city that is rich in Black history (Ex. New Orleans, Memphis or Atlanta).

The top five artists and a guest will be invited to a suite night experience at the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz home game on March 7 and be recognized at halftime; also will have an opportunity to have their work displayed at the game and throughout the month of March at the African American Museum of Dallas Exhibit.