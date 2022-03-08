DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring break is coming up for students, parents and everybody; Dallas Love Field Airport shared out some travel tips ahead of the heavy travel times that await them.

“Spring Break travel is upon us! Please remember to follow these important tips and have a wonderful vacation. 😊🌴✈️ #TravelWithLove”

When traveling with Dallas Love, here are some things to keep in mind:

Always check your flight’s status

Arrive at least 90 minutes early for your flight

Park at Dallas Love Field

Remember to wear a face mask

Don’t be shy and ask questions if you’re confused on anything

Please be kind and patient as it will go a long way