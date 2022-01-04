DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Independent School District is set to host their annual STEM Expo on January 22, which they claim to be the largest STEM Expo in the state.

Over 90 virtual STEM exhibits and championships in coding, mathematics, science, robotics, technology and bridge-building will be available for attendees to experience. This year’s expo will, according to the ISD, “Bring our community together to explore, design, build and create a brighter future.”

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Dallas ISD says, this year, the expo will be a virtual experience and is open to all families in the Dallas area.

You can register for the event through Jan. 22 for you and your child to experience a number of exhibits, STEM championships, science and wellness symposiums and STEM stage shows.

