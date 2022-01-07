DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been 45 years since the passing of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll and a hotel in Dallas will be celebrating his birthday on January 8.

The Statler Hotel will be celebrating Elvis Presley and his history in Dallas. The hotel even has a presidential suite named ‘The King’ after Presley to commemorate an old piece of local lore.

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge at the Statler will feature ‘The Elvis’ which is a peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwich served with chips — it will be available on Saturday, Jan. 8 only.