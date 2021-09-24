Dallas foundation facilitating success for next generation of southern LGBT writers

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Del Shores Foundation’s mission is to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices through bringing together artists and working professionals, amplifying new work and connecting artists to platforms for the creation of the work.

Del Shores and Emerson Collins joined our show to talk more about the foundation.

They met in 2005 when Emerson was performing in my play Southern Baptist Sissies at Uptown Players and have been together since as producing partners with many projects since.

Their performance of A Very Sordid Wedding will be at the Kalita Humphreys Theater from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3. Click here to get your tickets for that show.

They will also be hosting a VIP meet and greet at The Rose Room on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.