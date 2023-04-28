DALLAS (KDAF) — Touchdown!

One thing Dallas doesn’t play about is football and barbecue. Barbecue chain, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, has teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to provide the best for its fans!

“Football and barbecue have been a winning team for decades”, said Dickey’s CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “That’s why we are beyond excited to score this great partnership with the Dallas Cowboys organization and to continue providing our Official Cowboys Sausage to Cowboys fans each season.”

Guests can anticipate sausage samplings and Dickey’s Barbecue giveaways during the Dallas Cowboys Draft Party on April 27, at Tostitos Championship Plaza at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.