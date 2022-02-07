DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys announced a partnership with Nike and NFL Play to bring varsity girls flag football league as a sanctioned sport to Fort Worth Independent School District.

On Friday, the franchise hosted the girls flag football jamboree at AT&T Stadium. Players and those at the jamboree were able to hear from Cowboys’ DeMarcus Ware and trailblazer, former kicker for Vanderbilt University, Sarah Fuller.

The jamboree was an opportunity to teach student-athletes the ins and outs of flag football, including drills, techniques and terms before the launch of the spring league in March.