Dallas County Judge signs order requiring masks in schools, certain public spaces

DALLAS COUNTY (KDAF) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has signed an emergency order requiring masks in public schools, child care centers, county buildings and certain public spaces.

The order requires public schools and child care centers in the county to implement health and safety guidelines. Schools and child care centers must enforce universal masking for all teachers, students and staff regardless of vaccination, with the exception of children under the age of 2-years-old.

Also according to the order, commercial entities in Dallas County providing goods and services must implement health and safety policies.

These entities must also require universal masking policies for all employees and customers. The health and safety guidelines must also be clearly printed on the outside of the premises to alert employees and customers.

Entities may also develop other safety measures like temperature checks.

The order also states all employees, contractors and visitors on the premises of a building owned by Dallas County must wear a face mask.

The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Click here to read the full order.