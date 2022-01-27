DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas County Health and Human Services is hosting a vaccination clinic at Creekside Villas on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.

Officials will have first, second and booster doses for everyone 12-years-old and older. People who get a COVID vaccination, booster, or flu shot will get a $25 Walmart gift card.

Other services such as rental assistance, HIV/STD screenings and help with bill payments will also be offered at this vaccination clinic.

The Address is 378 N. Jim Miller Road, Dallas, Texas 75217.