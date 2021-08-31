Dallas Comedy Club grand opening set for Sept. 1 to Sept. 6

DALLAS (KDAF) — The grand opening weekend of Dallas Comedy Club is set for Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.

The club’s opening will feature performances from some big names in the comedy world, including Dean Edwards, Bret Ernst and Brooks Wheelan.

Comedy classes are also being offered. The classes offered teach topics like standup, storytelling, sketch comedy, improv, podcasting and more.

Dallas Comedy Club is a multi-use entertainment, training and performance venue that offers guest experiences seven-nights-a-week.