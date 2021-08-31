HS Football Showdown: Aledo vs. Lone Star
September 02 2021 07:00 pm

Dallas Comedy Club grand opening set for Sept. 1 to Sept. 6

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KDAF) — The grand opening weekend of Dallas Comedy Club is set for Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.

The club’s opening will feature performances from some big names in the comedy world, including Dean Edwards, Bret Ernst and Brooks Wheelan.

Comedy classes are also being offered. The classes offered teach topics like standup, storytelling, sketch comedy, improv, podcasting and more.

Dallas Comedy Club is a multi-use entertainment, training and performance venue that offers guest experiences seven-nights-a-week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News