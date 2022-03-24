DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas College is hosting its annual food and wine fundraising event, Bits and Bites, at the Dallas Arboretum on April 3.

The event will feature 35 of Dallas’s best chefs paired with culinary students from Dallas College programs. Officials say they will serve about 18,000 plates of food at the event.

“The event exemplifies the Dallas College commitment to connect students to experiences and careers in the exciting culinary and hospitality industry. Due to workforce shifts during the pandemic there has never been a better time to professionalize your career in this industry,” Steve DeShazo, senior director of Workforce and Career Connected Learning at Dallas College, said in a news release.

Regular tickets are $75. For more information, click here.