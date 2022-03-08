DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas College officials including the chancellor, president and board members will be celebrating the groundbreaking of Red River Hall on March 10 at 11 a.m.

The $33 million, 100,000 square-foot building will have 41 classrooms, three computer labs as well as a finance and accounting lab. Also, the building will have a 4,000 square-foot conference space, coffee shop and cafeteria for dual-credit high school students.

If you want to go to the groundbreaking, officials say to enter the campus from Richland E. Drive off Walnut St.