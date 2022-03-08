DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas College officials including the chancellor, president and board members will be celebrating the groundbreaking of Red River Hall on March 10 at 11 a.m.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

The $33 million, 100,000 square-foot building will have 41 classrooms, three computer labs as well as a finance and accounting lab. Also, the building will have a 4,000 square-foot conference space, coffee shop and cafeteria for dual-credit high school students.

If you want to go to the groundbreaking, officials say to enter the campus from Richland E. Drive off Walnut St.