DALLAS (KDAF) — Mariano Martinez is responsible for opening East Dallas’ Mariano’s Hacienda with only $500 dollars in his hand and a small business loan.

After getting inspiration from a 7-Eleven Slurpee Machine, what we now know to be the frozen margarita was born. Today, the original machine can be found at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. (Sorry, they don’t give out free margaritas!)

You can still taste the frozen margarita at the original Mariano’s location in Dallas and these other restaurants that offer frozen margaritas!

Mariano’s Original Location – East Dallas

Milagro Taco Cantina – Trinity Groves

Beto & Son – Trinity Groves

El Fenix – Downtown

Taqueria La Ventana – Downtown