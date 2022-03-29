DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based non-profit Hope Supply Co. is working with several refugee agencies, including most recently, Ukrainian refugees to provide families with diapers and baby supplies.

For more than 30 years, Hope Supply Co. has been working to meet the critical needs of homeless and at-risk children in North Texas. Officials work with more than 85 local social service organizations, like homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, transitional housing, foster care agencies and more.

Some of the items they provide include:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Hygiene kits

Baby food and formula

School supplies

Clothing

Toys

“On any given night, more than 6,300 children fall asleep homeless in North Texas, and 1 in 3 families cannot afford to buy diapers. In fact, most government assistance programs do not allow recipients to apply benefits to diapers,” officials said in a news release.

If you would like to help the community, here are a few ways you can do so:

Host a diaper driver at your company, school, neighborhood or place of worship

Serve as a volunteer at Hope Supply Co. to help package essential baby items

Make a donation to the organization For every dollar donated to Hope Supply Co., the organization can stretch that to have the same purchasing power as $3 to $5 when they purchase essential items for recipients



“The need for what we do continues to grow,” Barbara Johnson, CEO of Hope Supply Co, said in a news release. “Diapers are expensive, and families in North Texas desperately need our help. Donations of any kind are welcome, and we thank our supporting foundations and the community for their support.”

Officials say that in 2021, they distributed more than 3.2 million diapers, which is the first time the non-profit has passed the 3 million mark.

For more information, visit Hope Supply Co’s website.