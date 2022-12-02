DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to have the ultimate night out with you and your friends? Well, you may have a chance at Dave & Busters.

The Dallas-based entertainment and restaurant destination is launching its “Impossible Holiday Hangout” contest. The prize is a free getaway with you and your friends.

That’s right. Dave & Bustester will fly out four friends to meet up at a Dave & Busters location in Kansas City for an awesome weekend of fun, games, food, drinks and fun all for free. The winners will get free airfare, lodging, transportation, unlimited access to Dave & Buster’s selection of games, VIP access, and all-you-can-eat from a chef-crafted menu.

Here’s how to enter. Friends 21 years old or older must submit a 15-second video from Monday Dec. 5 to Monday, Dec. 12 to the following website: dnbimpossibleholidayhangout.com.