Chili’s Launches Exclusive New Menu Available Only at the Bar. Photo courtesy Chili’s

DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is here and Chili’s has expanded its bar menu to make it the ultimate destination to watch your favorite teams.

First, let’s talk about happy hour. Everybody loves a happy hour drink special and Chili’s has expanded theirs. During their happy hour, you can get the following drinks for the following prices:

16 oz. Bud Light – $3

16 oz. Modelo – $4

Tequila Trifecta/Straw-Eddy ‘Rita – $6

To see happy hour times at your local Chili’s, click here.

“We’re taking our bar experience to the next level this football season and doubling down with deals on beers and an all-new gameday lineup, including nine new flavors of wings and a Chili’s Philly that won’t disappoint. Plus, we’re introducing America to Texas’ favorite way to drink tequila with the Chili’s Ranch Water,” George Felix, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release. “Our Guests can come to Chili’s all season to watch their favorite teams while our team serves up an awesome new menu.”

Chili’s has also announced new bar menu items, which include:

White Queso Curly fries

Chili’s Philly (Philly Cheesesteak)

Nine bold wing flavors

Molten Chocolate Cake (served with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)

For more information, visit Chili’s website.