DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based clothing brand Centre is partnering with The Joule Hotel for a pop-up event, starting April 8.

During this three-month partnership, Centre Court at The Joule will offer exclusive branded merchandise, featuring items like windbreakers to sweatbands. Officials say there will also be vintage Rolex timepieces and sunglasses sourced by Faces Optica.

“We could not be more excited for The Joule to collaborate with such an innovative local and like-minded brand,” Jeny Bania, CMO at Headington Companies, said in a news release. “Centre has a vividly unique vision within the streetwear field and has built a seriously stylish, authentic group of fans. We are excited to see the dynamic energy this pop up will bring to Main Street.”

This partnership is designed to emphasize the intersection between sports and luxury. For more information, visit thejouledallas.com.