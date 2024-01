The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, new experiences!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to visit the Dallas Arboretum, this may be the perfect time to do so.

From now until Feb. 23, $5 admission will be available as part of Dallas Arboretum’s Winter at the Arboretum.

Admission is free for children under 2. For more information on the dates and other events taking place at the Dallas Arboretum, visit here.