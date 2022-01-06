DALLAS (KDAF) — Nellie Sciutto is an actor, writer, lifestyle host and podcaster who knows the ins and outs of Hollywood.

You may recognize her from such hit movies as The Departed and Shutter Island.

In her new book 50 Moments: Faking It, Taking and Making It as a Working Actor, Sciutto “tells it like it is” highlighting integral moments of her life with fun.

You can buy her book on Amazon. If you want an autographed book, email 50moments@nelliesblog.com, where you can also tell her exactly how you want it signed.

She joined our programming to talk more about her book and her storied career.

