Dallas actor in new show streaming on Amazon Prime

WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY (KDAF) — Vindication is a faith-based crime-drama show that follows the small-town investigative work of Detective Travis.

Matt Holmes plays Kevin in the show and has lived in Dallas for the past six years.

The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Pure Flix. Pure Flix is a Christian-based streaming platform.

Holmes was recently named best actor at the Madrid International Film Festival and stars in a new film Blueberry Hall.

Holmes joined our show to talk about the show and his career.

