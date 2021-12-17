COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 is notifying parents about a dangerous Tik Tok challenge aimed at promoting school violence.

In a message sent to parents Thursday morning, D20 described a social media challenge stemming from the platform Tik Tok that encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to D20, this is the newest in a string of dangerous TikTok posts, but the challenge is NOT specific to any Academy District 20 school. Instead, it is a general post that is circulating across the nation.

We are aware of this challenge and the Academy District 20 (ASD20) Security Team is keeping in close contact with our partners in law enforcement, as well as with other local school district security teams. Academy District 20

School leaders emphasized that, at this time, there is no specific threat toward the school. However, the school is investigating any rumors and/or threats that may arise.

Guardians are also being asked to speak with their student about this TikTok challenge. Specifically, students are asked not to repost any threatening posts and messages. Instead, they are to tell a trusted adult or report it via Safe2Tell.

Lastly, D20 reminded parents and students that participation in social media threats, on or off school grounds, could result in school discipline and/or criminal charges.

D20 is not the only school district aware of the disturbing challenge. Schools and law enforcement agencies around the country are warning parents and students about the possible danger.

It is unclear when this newest challenge was created, but it comes after many other challenges have brought students face-to-face with criminal actions.

Back in September, a Tik Tok challenge called “Devious Licks” encouraged students to steal whatever they could from school bathrooms and post about it on the platform.

Tik Tok TikTok later removed videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, after saying the challenge was in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.

