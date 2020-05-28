CW33 to launch live local daytime show with Ron Corning and Jenny Anchondo

DALLAS (KDAF) – On Monday, June 1st CW33 (KDAF-TV) will launch Morning After weekday mornings at 10am. The show is a unique approach to daytime TV, combining two established vodcasts, Morning After with Ron Corning and Second Shot with Jenny Anchondo.

This unscripted talk format will be equal parts informative and entertaining, engaging viewers as they go in-depth on topics that are top of mind locally and nationally. Morning After is a blend of creative storytelling, expert interviews, and guidance from two well-known local journalists.

“With the addition of Morning After, CW33 clearly recognized that in the last year Ron and Jenny have cultivated an audience and a following in the video podcast space. Bringing these two popular podcasts to broadcast made perfect sense,” said Vice-President & General Manager John Trevino. “This was an opportunity to build on a proven formula that brings hyper-local content to DFW viewers that audiences are craving on both our broadcast and digital platforms. This will also be the only local show at 10am, produced by the only locally owned TV station in the DFW market.”

Ron Corning and Jenny Anchondo came together in December to host the Dallas Holiday Parade on CW33, also producing the digital show Coronavirus: The Daily on CW33.com in April. Jenny Anchondo is an Emmy-Award winning news anchor, host, and reporter. Ron Corning is a broadcaster with 26 years of experience in both local and national broadcast television.

Beginning Monday, June 1st at 10am, viewers can watch Morning After live weekdays on CW33 or stream digitally on CW33.com and the CW33 app.