SMYRNA, Tn. (WRIC) — Vi-Jon, LLC, a company that specializes in health products, has issued a nationwide recall of CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, 10 oz., because it was found to lead to health consequences.

The company has recalled one lot of the product because, after testing, it was identified to contain the bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, according to the Food and Drug Administration. This product was distributed to CVS locations nationwide.

The FDA said that immunocompromised people who consume this product, which is mainly used for constipation relief, may be at risk for invasive infections that could lead to serious, life-threatening effects.

The product is used for irregular constipation and usually produces bowel movement in half to six hours. It is packaged in a 10 oz., round, clear plastic bottle, according to the FDA. Vi-Jon, LLC has notified CVS and is working to return this product.

The FDA said that consumers who have this product should stop using it and return the remaining product to where it was purchased.

The affected lot of CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor includes the batch number 0556808 with the expiration date of 12/2023, according to the administration.

The FDA said this lot of the product was sent to a third-party outside lab for testing based on a request from CVS as a first production sample.