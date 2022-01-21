DALLAS (KDAF) – Pro-Bowl linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, rookie Micah Parsons, who is almost a shoo-in for Defensive Rookie of the Year, is up for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award.

The Cowboys’ first-rounder is up against Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Steelers running back Najee Harris, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the award.

Parsons won the Rookie of the Week award during the 2021 season in weeks 14, 10, and eight.

As of Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m., Parsons has garnered 42% of the vote for the award, slightly behind Ja’Marr Chase (44%). You can vote for who you think deserves the Rooke of the Year award here.