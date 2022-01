DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are calling on Cowboys Nation to white out AT&T Stadium for their home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 16.

In a tweet, the home of the Cowboys requested fans to, “Come wearing WHITE and cheer on the BOYS as they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday!!”

The Cowboys and 49ers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. for their wild card matchup.