DALLAS (KDAF) — With the recent surge in cases of COVID-19, the demand for testing has risen. Here is a list of COVID-19 testing locations in Dallas County, according to the county’s website:

Dallas College Mountain View Campus – 4849 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211 (Stadium Parking Lot)

Available from Monday to Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallas College Richland Campus – 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75423 (Parking Lot E)

Available from Monday to Thursday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ellis David Field House – 9191 S Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232

Beginning on Jan. 5 – noon to 8 p.m.

After that, available from Monday to Sunday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The county says appointments are preferred, but walk-ups also accepted. To make an appointment click here

Samuell Grand Aquatics Center – 320 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, TX 75223

Beginning on Jan. 6

Available from Monday to Saturday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county says appoinments are required. To make an appointment click here