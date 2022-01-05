DALLAS (KDAF) — With the recent surge in cases of COVID-19, the demand for testing has risen. Here is a list of COVID-19 testing locations in Dallas County, according to the county’s website:
Dallas College Mountain View Campus – 4849 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211 (Stadium Parking Lot)
- Available from Monday to Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dallas College Richland Campus – 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75423 (Parking Lot E)
- Available from Monday to Thursday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ellis David Field House – 9191 S Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232
- Beginning on Jan. 5 – noon to 8 p.m.
- After that, available from Monday to Sunday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The county says appointments are preferred, but walk-ups also accepted. To make an appointment click here
Samuell Grand Aquatics Center – 320 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, TX 75223
- Beginning on Jan. 6
- Available from Monday to Saturday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The county says appoinments are required. To make an appointment click here