COVID-19 death rates are quickly rising in these states

In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, medical professionals surround a 39-year-old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

(NEXSTAR) — The latest COVID-19 data showed some positive trends in the U.S. over the past two weeks, with new cases and hospitalizations falling slightly. Not all the data is trending in the right direction, however. In fact, the nation saw a 40% rise in COVID deaths in that same time frame.

An average of more than 1,900 people, per day, died from the virus in the U.S. over the last two weeks, based on data from Johns Hopkins analyzed by the New York Times. The majority of deaths were reported to be among the unvaccinated.

Maine only averaged around four deaths per day over the past two weeks; however, that amounted to a 275% increase from the previous two-week average.

Idaho saw a 144% increase in deaths. The state is one of the least-vaccinated in the country, with only about 40% of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only Wyoming and West Virginia have lower vaccination rates.

Arizona on Tuesday reported 117 deaths, the most in a single day since last February. For the past two weeks, Arizona has averaged 36 deaths per day.

Not all states are seeing a drop in infections. In fact, Alaska this week reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases one day after the state’s largest hospital announced it had entered crisis protocol and started rationing care because of a flood of COVID-19 cases.

With deaths on the rise across the nation, here is a look at the daily averages of each state:

Maine – Average of 4 deaths per day, an increase of 275% from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 19 deaths per day, an increase of 144% from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 36 deaths per day, an increase of 140% from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 4 deaths per day, an increase of 125% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 2 deaths per day, an increase of 117% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 14 deaths per day, an increase of 106% from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 10 deaths per day, an increase of 103% from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 118 deaths per day, an increase of 82% from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 18 deaths per day, an increase of 81% from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio– Average of 35 deaths per day, an increase of 79% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Mexico – Average of 10 deaths per day, an increase of 76% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 3 deaths per day, an increase of 75% from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 41 deaths per day, an increase of 74% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 6 deaths per day, an increase of 70% from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 43 deaths per day, an increase of 68% from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 8 deaths per day, an increase of 67% from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of 1 deaths per day, an increase of 67% from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 9 deaths per day, an increase of 64% from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 13 deaths per day, an increase of 62% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 2 deaths per day, an increase of 60% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 32 deaths per day, an increase of 55% from the average two weeks earlier.

Hawaii – Average of 6 deaths per day, an increase of 55% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 71 deaths per day, an increase of 54% from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 132 deaths per day, an increase of 49% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina– Average of 70 deaths per day, an increase of 49% from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 59 deaths per day, an increase of 49% from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 42 deaths per day, an increase of 46% from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 15 deaths per day, an increase of 43% from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 37 deaths per day, an increase of 42% from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 14 deaths per day, an increase of 41% from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 5 deaths per day, an increase of 39% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 16 deaths per day, an increase of 36% from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 302 deaths per day, an increase of 35% from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 28 deaths per day, an increase of 32% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 3 deaths per day, an increase of 27% from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 326 deaths per day, an increase of 24% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 33 deaths per day, an increase of 23% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 22 deaths per day, an increase of 20% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 2 deaths per day, an increase of 20% from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 58 deaths per day, an increase of 13% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 31 deaths per day, an increase of 13% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 16 deaths per day, an increase of 8% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 42 deaths per day, an increase of 2% from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 45 deaths per day, an increase of 1% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 36 deaths per day, an increase of 1% from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 4 deaths per day, no change from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 23 deaths per day, a decrease of 4% from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 2 deaths per day, a decrease of 6% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 22 deaths per day, a decrease of 7% from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 30 deaths per day, a decrease of 14% from the average two weeks earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Latest case numbers from The New York Times.