Watch, Gov. Abbott says a million or more Texans will be vaccinated for COVID-19 within a month

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a live update Thursday morning concerning COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state. He said a million or more Texans would be vaccinated within a month.

Governor Abbott said the Pizer vaccine arrived in Texas first. The Moderna vaccine will probably be available in Texas next week, the governor said.

Abbot said vaccines had been delivered to 110 hospitals in Texas. He said 95,000 doses were already delivered as of Thursday morning. He said another 129,000 would be delivered during the day for a total of 224,000 doses by the end of the day on Thursday.

Abbott expected well more than a million people would be vaccinated in Texas within a month.

Next month, he said, and possibly next week, the vaccine would not just be provided in hospitals but also clinics, pharmacies and other facilities.

What about people who don’t want the vaccine? Abbott said the vaccine would never be required.

Abbott emphasized that therapeutic drugs have been delivered already and in some cases are “sitting on shelves.”

“That’s not helping,” Abbot said as he urged the current holders of antibody therapeutics to use them on patients who need them. “We must use every tool that we have.”

Abbott was asked about further shutdowns. He said harsh shutdowns lead to people gathering anyway – they just do it in homes instead of businesses.

“We will not have any more shutdowns in Texas,” Abbott said.

“I do think the Capitol should be reopened and will be reopened,” Abbott also said.

“I have not received the vaccine yet,” Abbott said. “But I will be receiving the vaccine at the appropriate time.” He said health care workers should be the first priority. But he was firm in saying he will take the vaccine.

Abbott’s update came live from the UPS Distribution Center in Northeast Austin. The governor was also joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.