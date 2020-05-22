Trump says he considers houses of worship ‘essential,’ calls on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – President Trump says he considers houses of worship ‘essential,’ and is calling s on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend.

President Trump says houses of worship, like churches, synagogues, and mosques are places that provide essential services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for communities of faith at the request of the President.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship, so I am correcting that injustice and calling houses of worship essential. I call upon governors to let them open right now, ” said President Trump.

President Trump used a stern tone when he issued this message to the country’s governors, “If there is any question, they are going to have to call me, but they are not going to be successful in this call.”

Trump said in an afternoon press conference, “Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life.” He also mentioned they are places that hold our society together and keep people united.

Share this story

30 Second Downloads

Be prepared for some new rules of the road the next time you get an Uber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Be prepared for some new rules of the road the next time you get an Uber"

Bars are reopening ahead of the holiday weekend, but with limitations.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bars are reopening ahead of the holiday weekend, but with limitations."

McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines"

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News