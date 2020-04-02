‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic transfers to quarantine at Fort Worth hospital after fellow inmates test positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King”, has been transferred to Fort Worth Federal Medical Center and placed in quarantine.

Fort Worth FMC is a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Multiple inmates at the jail where Maldonado-Passage, 57, is being held tested positive for COVID-19.

Maldonado-Passage is the centerpiece for popular documentary ‘Tiger King’ from Netflix. He is serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to hire someone to kill animal rights activist Carole Basking.

He was also convicted on eight counts of violating wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.