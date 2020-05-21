Texas Supreme Court justice has tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, Pool, file)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas Supreme Court justice has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is the highest-ranking state official known to have contracted COVID-19.

Justice Debra Lehrmann tweeted Thursday that she and her husband, Greg, tested positive after showing symptoms last week. She told the Dallas Morning News the couple have “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. They did get visits from family, including an infant grandchild.

The judge said the couple have “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. Lehrmann said her health has not interfered with her job, because the state Supreme Court is working remotely.

30 Second Downloads

DART gets $229M in funding, launching DART Zoom to reconfigure old routes and add services

Thumbnail for the video titled "DART gets $229M in funding, launching DART Zoom to reconfigure old routes and add services"

Federal Judge orders Texas to allow any voter to vote by mail due to pandemic, but more fights to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal Judge orders Texas to allow any voter to vote by mail due to pandemic, but more fights to come"

Texas Rangers want to stay home when 'spring' training resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Rangers want to stay home when 'spring' training resumes"

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News