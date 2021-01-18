Texas reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths

A nurse prepares a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel​s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas reports more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 more deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 13,858 Monday.



Coronavirus hospitalizations remain near their record high in Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says intensive-care units in several regions are at or near capacity.

The department reported 10,110 more confirmed cases of the virus Monday, as well as 695 probable case.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say more than 17% of coronavirus tests have come back positive in Texas over the last week.