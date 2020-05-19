Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly residents, FTC report says

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) – The Federal Trade Commission has issued an alert to consumers to be on the lookout for nursing homes and assisted living facilities that are requiring residents who are on Medicaid to sign their stimulus checks over to the facilities.

In a blog post, the FTC says that states around the country have received reports of nursing homes and assisted living facilities claiming that stimulus checks count as “resources” under the rules of federal benefit programs that must be used to pay for services.

The FTC notes that this is not true and encourages consumers to check with loved ones who receive Medicaid and live in these facilities and to file a complaint with their state attorney general if they or a loved one have experienced this issue.

In another blog post directed to businesses, the FTC makes clear that nursing homes and assisted living facilities may not seize stimulus payments from residents simply because they are on Medicaid.

You can learn more about consumer topics and file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

