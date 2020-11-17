Trump says he ‘reversed’ decision to halt Wreaths Across America amid COVID surge

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — President Trump weighed in on Twitter to reverse an announcement that the Arlington National Cemetery will not host the annual Wreaths Across America event on Dec. 19 due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The cemetery made the announcement Monday out of concern for the safety of the people involved. Over 2,100 cemeteries, both stateside and abroad usually take part in the annual event.

Trump weighed in on Twitter Tuesday afternoon: “I have reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. It will now go on!”

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy also tweeted Tuesday that he had “directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America.”

Wreaths Across America aims to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

In an initial press release, Arlington National Cemetery said that after talking with partners, it determined that hosting an event of its size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event would not be possible.

On Monday, Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, said they did not take the decision to postpone the event lightly.

“We reviewed various options to safely execute this long-standing event and held numerous consultations with WAA leadership and local government and public health officials. We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event,” she said.

