North Texas nears 16,000 cases of coronavirus

NORTH TEXAS (KDAF) – As the state continues the process of reopening, here’s a look at the current coronavirus cases in Texas.

As of Wednesday, North Texas counties have reported a collective 15,807 cases of coronavirus. Across the state, Texas has reported 51,323 cases and 1,419 deaths. Harris county tops the list with 9,859 cases, with Dallas County coming in second with 8,090 cases. Tarrant County is a distant third with 4,643 reported cases.

For North Texas, the make-up of the 15,807 consists of the following counties.

County Reported Cases Dallas 8,090 Tarrant 4,643 Collin 1,073 Denton 1,116 Rockwall 143 Kaufman 165 Johnson 142 Ellis 264 Wise 38 Parker 64 Hunt 69 SOURCE: Texas Department of State Health Services