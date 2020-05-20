North Texas nears 16,000 cases of coronavirus

NORTH TEXAS (KDAF) – As the state continues the process of reopening, here’s a look at the current coronavirus cases in Texas.

As of Wednesday, North Texas counties have reported a collective 15,807 cases of coronavirus. Across the state, Texas has reported 51,323 cases and 1,419 deaths. Harris county tops the list with 9,859 cases, with Dallas County coming in second with 8,090 cases. Tarrant County is a distant third with 4,643 reported cases.

For North Texas, the make-up of the 15,807 consists of the following counties.

CountyReported Cases
Dallas8,090
Tarrant4,643
Collin1,073
Denton1,116
Rockwall143
Kaufman165
Johnson142
Ellis264
Wise38
Parker64
Hunt69
SOURCE: Texas Department of State Health Services

