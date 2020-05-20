McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WXIN) – Will the self-serve soda machine and its convenient, unlimited refills become a relic of the past, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic?

For the time being, McDonald’s will scrap customer-operated soda fountains because of concerns about keeping customers safe.

The Wall Street Journal obtained a 59-page memo that said, as part of new procedures for reopening, “beverage bars will remain closed or sectioned off and staffed in restaurants.”

The change applies to 14,000 McDonald’s locations around the U.S.

The memo noted that the beverage machines are difficult to clean; one franchise owner quoted by the newspaper said he would rather shut the machine down than deal with the hassle.

Yahoo Finance reported that McDonald’s planned to make 50 changes in its processes to ensure social distancing and stronger hygiene measures.

Other changes include keeping play areas closed, using contactless payments, adding protective panels on counters and drive-thru and putting up signs to encourage social distancing.

Share this story

30 Second Downloads

DART gets $229M in funding, launching DART Zoom to reconfigure old routes and add services

Thumbnail for the video titled "DART gets $229M in funding, launching DART Zoom to reconfigure old routes and add services"

Federal Judge orders Texas to allow any voter to vote by mail due to pandemic, but more fights to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal Judge orders Texas to allow any voter to vote by mail due to pandemic, but more fights to come"

Texas Rangers want to stay home when 'spring' training resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Rangers want to stay home when 'spring' training resumes"

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News