Lancaster teen dies of complications from COVID-19

LANCASTER, TX (KDAF) – A 17-year-old is the first to die from COVID-19 in Lancaster, according to city officials.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Lancaster ISD identified the teen as Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber. Barber was a senior at Lancaster High School.

In a letter sent to the community, Lancaster Mayor Clyde C. Hairston said “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they process the loss of their loved one. It is devastating to see the havoc this virus has put on our community both young and old. We will continue to pray for the family and the safety of our residents during this difficult time.”

The letter urges residents to follow CDC guidelines as Texas prepares for the partial reopening of movie theaters, restaurants, and retails stores in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans to reopen Texas.

