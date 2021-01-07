Dallas County to open first mega site for COVID vaccinations

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) – Dallas County is set launch its first ‘mega’ public site for COVID-19 vaccinations.

It is expected open at Fair Park on Monday.

Dallas County Health & Human Services officials hope to inoculate thousands of people a day in hopes to curve virus cases in the metroplex.

Officials took a look at several locations before ultimately choosing the fairgrounds. They hope this will help those who don’t have regular access to a doctor.

Shots will be administered at the Tower Building and an adjacent facility.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. You must register online.

