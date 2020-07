DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas County officials on Wednesday said the county is seeing a record-high number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus.

The county also reported 413 new cases of coronavirus, continuing a downward trend.

A statement released by the county listed 831 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 678 people visited the ER with COVID-19 symptoms.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Record Hospitalizations, 413 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases, and 30 Deaths pic.twitter.com/VbJ2n9ZDcW — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 22, 2020