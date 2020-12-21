Coronavirus in Texas: Which counties will get the Moderna vaccine Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to Texas during the second week of the vaccine distribution.
This is the first week that the Moderna vaccine will be distributed. The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in 20 Texas cities on Monday, including Marble Falls and New Braunfels, which will each receive 500 doses. KXAN confirmed that shipment info Sunday night.
Texas will get 620,000 doses of the vaccine statewide ahead of Christmas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The CDC will send shipments to more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties over the next three days. The majority of that — 460,500 doses — will be the new Moderna vaccine, which the FDA approved for emergency-use distribution late last week.
“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a statement.
Pfizer will also send out another 159,900 vials. Both have proven approximately 95% effective against the vaccine.
“Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive,” Hellerstedt added.
Moderna vaccine deliveries expected Monday
|Provider Name
|City
|County
|Doses
|CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial
|Lufkin
|Angelina
|600
|Woodland Heights Medical Center
|Lufkin
|Angelina
|500
|Christus Spohn Health System Beeville
|Beeville
|Bee
|200
|CHI St. Lukes Health Brazosport
|Lake Jackson
|Brazoria
|500
|Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
|Brownwood
|Brown
|600
|BS&W Medical Center Marble Falls
|Marble Falls
|Burnet
|500
|Christus Santa Rose Hospital NB
|New Braunfels
|Comal
|500
|Medical City Denton
|Denton
|Denton
|1,300
|Medical Center Hospital
|Odessa
|Ector
|2,500
|Odessa Regional Medical Center
|Odessa
|Ector
|400
|Pampa Regional Medical Center
|Pampa
|Gray
|200
|United Memorial Medical Center
|Houston
|Harris
|300
|Scenic Mountain Medical Center
|Big Spring
|Howard
|300
|Christus Spohn Health System South
|Corpus Christi
|Nueces
|800
|Medical City Weatherford
|Weatherford
|Parker
|700
|Pecos County Memorial Hospital DBA
|Fort Stockton
|Pecos
|500
|BSA Health System
|Amarillo
|Potter
|2,500
|Titus Regional Medical Center
|Mount Pleasant
|Titus
|700
|Victoria County Public Health Dept.
|Victoria
|Victoria
|100
|Laredo Regional Medical Center
|Laredo
|Webb
|1,000
Dell Medical School in Austin was one of the first four hospitals to receive the vaccine on Monday, with 15,600 doses expected to go to locations right in central Texas.
Some Austin-Travis County EMS EMTs and paramedics and Austin Fire Department personnel got their COVID-19 vaccine throughout the weekend.
According to the DSHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 26,007 vaccine doses had been administered in Texas across 184 counties as of Sunday night.