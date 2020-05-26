Coronavirus in Texas: 55,971 confirmed cases but true numbers likely higher

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials report 623 new cases of COVID-19 and say there have been another eight deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday that there have been 55,971 confirmed cases and 1,527 fatalities linked to the virus.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The state estimates more than 35,000 Texans who were sickened by COVID-19 have now recovered.