CDC: How to celebrate NYE safely

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – While many can’t wait to see 2020 come to an end, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home on New Year’s Eve.

The CDC published its guidelines on how to celebrate NYE safely.

“The safest way to celebrate the new year is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you or virtually with friends and family. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” the agency says on their website.

If you are hosting a gathering, the CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, having extra masks on hand and keeping music low to avoid shouting.

If those don’t work for you, the agency also recommends watching a virtual concert or performance, planning a virtual countdown to midnight or enjoying a virtual meal with loved ones.

