FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Info on where and how to find a COVID-19 testing center is fragmented. With cases surging in North Texas, when you do finally find a testing site, there’s a good chance it’s booked up.

AllClear allows you to find a testing site near you and is adding new sites as they come online.

You can even text text or push alerts when new testing sites near you open up.