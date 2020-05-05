A new record high of coronavirus cases reported in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) – Dallas County has now reported a record high of new coronavirus cases.

According to county officials, on Tuesday there were 253 new cases confirmed. Seven new deaths were also reported.

This is the most cases reported in a single day thus far. Today’s report continues the trend of rising infections in Dallas County. The last five reports from the county tallied 187, 181, 234, 237, and 253 new cases of coronavirus.

There have been 4,623 confirmed cases in Dallas County and 121 deaths.

This comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott is allowing more businesses to reopen this week, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

The 7 deaths reported today were of people ranging in age from 40 to 70 years old.