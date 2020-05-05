A new record high of coronavirus cases reported in Dallas County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) – Dallas County has now reported a record high of new coronavirus cases.

According to county officials, on Tuesday there were 253 new cases confirmed. Seven new deaths were also reported.

This is the most cases reported in a single day thus far. Today’s report continues the trend of rising infections in Dallas County. The last five reports from the county tallied 187, 181, 234, 237, and 253 new cases of coronavirus.

There have been 4,623 confirmed cases in Dallas County and 121 deaths.

This comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott is allowing more businesses to reopen this week, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

The 7 deaths reported today were of people ranging in age from 40 to 70 years old.

Share this story

30 Second Downloads

Dallas County Commissioners pass a resolution to allow voting by mail due to pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas County Commissioners pass a resolution to allow voting by mail due to pandemic"

DISD Superintendent expects a blend of distant and in-person learning this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "DISD Superintendent expects a blend of distant and in-person learning this fall"

The Navy's Blue Angels are set to fly across the metroplex in tribute to doctors, nurses, and first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Navy's Blue Angels are set to fly across the metroplex in tribute to doctors, nurses, and first responders"

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News