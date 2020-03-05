31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

A sign reminding people to wash their hands is pictured outside a dormitory at the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy which has been designated as a 2019 novel coronavirus quarantine site for travelers from Hubei Province, China. (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

(KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old soap and water.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces, cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.