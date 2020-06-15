1,800 in coronavirus cases reported in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported at least 87,854 cases, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, while the death toll rose from 1,957 to 1,976.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus.